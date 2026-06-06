Monitor Light Bars Are A Desk Upgrade Actually Worth Trying

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Computer vision syndrome (CVS) or digital eye strain is caused by several factors related to the long-term use of devices with bright displays, including computer monitors, smartphones, tablets, and laptops. While there are numerous reasons it can occur, such as poor posture or uncorrected vision issues, the American Optometric Association explains it can also be caused by poor lighting in contrast to the bright glare of a screen. In other words, you want to be in a fully lit room when you're working at a computer. You can illuminate your desk space with desk or floor lamps, overhead lighting, and fully-lit keyboards. But an underrated method is to install a monitor light bar.

A light bar is a mountable light that runs the length of your display, directing light down onto the desk. They're not equipped with any old incandescent or LED bulb, however. They produce balanced, glare-free lighting that won't cause eye strain or impede your vision. That includes using flicker-free technologies. You either use a clip or mount to physically attach the light bar to the top of your monitor, and some might nestle neatly behind the monitor's frame.

They offer unique benefits versus the average lamp. For starters, they don't take up extra desk space. Instead, they attach to your monitor or use already occupied areas. They brighten the desktop, making it and everything on it, such as your keyboard and mouse, easier to see without producing glare. Most light bars are customizable with color, brightness, and temperature settings. Many are also USB-powered and plug into existing devices to reduce clutter, like the USB port on your monitor.