This E-Reader Runs Android But Borrows A Popular Apple Watch Feature

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For bookworms, having an e-reader can be beneficial for a number of reasons, especially if you're wanting something that imitates the look of a book yet is capable of storing vast libraries of novels, magazine articles, and more. Great as they can be, manufacturers are constantly looking for ways to stand out from other products — such as these Kindle alternatives that still use page-turning buttons — and one company is taking cues from Apple to bring something different to users.

Along with a few other features, the unique thing about the $279.99 DuRoBo Krono E Ink Device is that it features what the company calls a Smart Dial. The dial can help users navigate the Krono, and Apple fans may notice some similarities between it and the Digital Crown on an Apple Watch. Users interact with either knob essentially the same way — either twisting them or pressing them like buttons to perform different actions — though how they help a user can be slightly different.

The 6.13-inch Krono doesn't mind taking influence from all over the world of tech, as it runs the Android operating system more commonly found on devices in Google's ecosystem. This flavor of Android even includes access to the Google Play Store, so users have access to a wide variety of third-party apps. The e-reader also has its own brand of artificial intelligence (AI), but users may want to check reviews to understand the big picture around this device. All told, it may be yet another reason some say there's no need for a Kindle anymore.