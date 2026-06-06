This E-Reader Runs Android But Borrows A Popular Apple Watch Feature
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For bookworms, having an e-reader can be beneficial for a number of reasons, especially if you're wanting something that imitates the look of a book yet is capable of storing vast libraries of novels, magazine articles, and more. Great as they can be, manufacturers are constantly looking for ways to stand out from other products — such as these Kindle alternatives that still use page-turning buttons — and one company is taking cues from Apple to bring something different to users.
Along with a few other features, the unique thing about the $279.99 DuRoBo Krono E Ink Device is that it features what the company calls a Smart Dial. The dial can help users navigate the Krono, and Apple fans may notice some similarities between it and the Digital Crown on an Apple Watch. Users interact with either knob essentially the same way — either twisting them or pressing them like buttons to perform different actions — though how they help a user can be slightly different.
The 6.13-inch Krono doesn't mind taking influence from all over the world of tech, as it runs the Android operating system more commonly found on devices in Google's ecosystem. This flavor of Android even includes access to the Google Play Store, so users have access to a wide variety of third-party apps. The e-reader also has its own brand of artificial intelligence (AI), but users may want to check reviews to understand the big picture around this device. All told, it may be yet another reason some say there's no need for a Kindle anymore.
The DuRoBo Krono takes inspiration from Android and Apple
On an Apple Watch, a Digital Crown can help users navigate the device, and it can either be pressed like a button or turned like a wheel. It's used to perform all sorts of actions, such as pressing and holding the Digital Crown to activate Siri. On the Krono, the Smart Dial can also be turned or pushed, and it helps refresh the screen, browse the web, begin recordings, and even make changes to the front lights.
Along with the Smart Dial, the Krono has some additional features that may appeal to users, including a 300 PPI HD display, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, and an octa-core processor. It's also backed by a 3950 mAh battery, and there's an included speaker for listening to audiobooks or podcasts. The device also includes the company's AI assistant, Spark AI, which can provide summaries or capture "daily inspirations" either through voice or text.
Taking a quick look at what users have to say about the Smart Dial, one poster on the r/eink subreddit praised the potential of the hardware, though they wished they were able to customize it. On Amazon, customers did appreciate the dial, though one user mentions that it doesn't work with all available reading apps. It's also worth mentioning that while the device holds a 4.1-star rating on Amazon with 72% of reviewers giving it 4 or more stars, 18% of reviewers have given it a 2-star rating as of this writing. Users may want to check reviews before purchasing, but we can also recommend e-readers on Amazon that users swear by.