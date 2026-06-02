Here's What You Actually Get For Your Money With A Meta One Subscription

Meta recently announced its push into subscriptions, as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram now have a Plus tier. In addition to that, the company started to test a solution for Meta AI users, including businesses and creators, under the brand Meta One. According to the company's head of product, Naomi Gleit, Meta One will give users the ability to ask more complex questions, get more room to work with the company's AI, and interact with its artificial intelligence products by using phones, computers, or Meta AR glasses.

At present, the company is testing two plans in Singapore, Guatemala, and Bolivia, Meta One Plus, which is available for $7.99/month, and Meta One Premium for $19.99/month. Even though they have the same base features, the Premium plan adds more complex models, like a Deep Thinking mode, in addition to an expanded range of AI video and image generation abilities on Meta apps.

On top of that, the company is offering two other plans for creators and businesses in Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Thailand, and Bangladesh. With the Meta One Essential plan, which costs $14.99/month, users get the Verified badge, protection against impersonators, and the ability to link to more platforms online. With the Meta One Advanced Plan, which costs $49.99/month, users get algorithm priority and more chances for people to interact with their brand. Read on for further details about each subscription tier, but the bottom line is that most users operating within the Meta ecosystem will likely be fine without them for now.