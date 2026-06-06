China's 'Artificial Sun' Is Gearing Up For A Major Milestone By 2027

China's tokamak reactors, referred to as "artificial suns" for their mimicry of the plasma fusion occurring in the sun's core, have the potential to generate massive amounts of low-cost clean energy at scale. Beijing's most advanced effort is the Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), a nuclear fusion reactor capable of burning six times hotter than the sun. Operated by the Institute of Plasma Physics, Beijing expects its reactor to record its first fusion ignition experiment in 2027, a milestone that would make EAST the world's first self-sustained reactor, in which plasma can burn without external heating sources.

In a fusion reactor, scientists combine two positively charged nuclei to generate mass energy and heat. However, because of the nuclei are both positively charged, reactors must generate enough power to overcome the magnetic forces repelling them. Tokamaks are cylindrical reactors that address these challenges by electrically charging these hydrogen nuclei, turning them into a dense plasma. However, said plasma is incredibly unstable, requiring the plasma to reach densities capable of generating self-sustaining heat. To do so, tokomaks must operate at unfound scales, generating temperatures 150 million degrees Celsius, roughly 10 times that of the sun's core, and magnetic fields hundreds of thousands times larger than Earth's.

The EAST tokamak is just one of several fusion projects on the horizon for Beijing, which has invested an estimated $6.5 billion in the technology since 2023. A pillar of its most recent Five-Year Plan, China's fusion industry has harnessed an entrepreneurial spirit mirroring that of Silicon Valley, riding a wave of public investments, coordinated research efforts, and concerted supply chain developments to soar past global competitors. However, Western firms are fast on its heels. In the United States, for instance, roughly 42 companies have garnered $8 billion of capital to pursue the technology, constituting roughly half of global investment.