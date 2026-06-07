5 Of The Best Bluetooth Hearing Protection Earmuffs
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Listening to music isn't the only reason you'd ever put on a pair of Bluetooth or wireless headphones. Professionals in labor-intensive positions like construction or welding use special earmuff headphones that protect their hearing from dangerously loud noise. In the modern age, both these kinds of headphones and traditional ones have managed to meet in the middle, creating Bluetooth-powered hearing protection that can provide your favorite tunes while protecting your ears from the outside world.
Even if you're not working in a metal foundry, Bluetooth hearing protection can be useful for protecting your ears at loud concerts, keeping your focus at the office, or just ensuring nobody bothers you while you're relaxing outside. Thanks to their wireless connectivity, they can connect to your phone to play music and take calls without tangling wires in potentially hazardous environments. You can find plenty of highly rated earmuff headphones of this type on Amazon, each with a user rating of at least 4 out of 5 stars to ensure quality.
Kalence Bluetooth Safety Earmuffs
If you're looking for hearing protection earmuffs to wear while you're working, odds are good you're going to be wearing them for a very long time, multiple days in a row. If long-lasting function is your goal, one of the boosted selling points of the Kalence Bluetooth Safety Earmuffs is their above-average battery life. They're available now on Amazon for $39.99.
These safety earmuffs have an operational battery life of approximately 120 hours on a single charge, so your Bluetooth headphones won't keep disconnecting. They also have a helpful battery reminder feature, giving you a quick announcement of the battery's current capacity when powered on. The headphones are designed to be lightweight and comfortable for extended use, plus chunky side buttons for easy use while wearing gloves, all while having 30 decibels of sound-muffling capability to protect your ears from noisy work like mowing lawns or working in a workshop.
These safety earmuffs are both Amazon's Choice products and generally highly rated by users, with a total score of 4.5 out of 5 stars. One user purchased them for yard projects and found their noise-reduction capability impressive for the price range, an opinion echoed by another user who also praised their steady Bluetooth connection while working.
Prohear 037 Hearing Protection Headphones
If all you wanted out of protective earmuffs was noise reduction, you wouldn't really need a pair with Bluetooth. If you're going to go that route, you might as well get something with decent sound quality for enjoying music, something that the Prohear 037 Hearing Protection Headphones boasts about. These headphones are available on Amazon for $39.98.
On top of their 30-decibel noise reduction, these headphones are also designed to provide stereo sound quality and deep bass, kept steady and high-quality by a Bluetooth 6.0 connection to your mobile device. This connection is effective at up to 80 feet, so you don't need to carry your device on your person if you're doing dirty work and are worried about it getting covered in dust. There are four thick, raised buttons on the right earcup, which you can press and manipulate even while wearing gloves, which helps to ensure that you don't remove your PPE while working.
These headphones have managed to earn a 4.3 out of 5-star rating from Amazon shoppers, who generally enjoy their audio quality and comfortable fit. One user noted that, compared to their regular headphones, the bass isn't as deep as it could be, but getting OSHA-compliant noise reduction more than makes up for that.
Zohan EMO37 Bluetooth Hearing Protection Headphones
If you're expecting hearing protection earmuffs to be bulky and heavy, that isn't necessarily the case all the time. For example, if you specifically want work-safe hearing protection that won't weigh your head down to an uncomfortable degree, there are the Zohran EMO37 Bluetooth Hearing Protection headphones, available on Amazon for $45.99.
These headphones prioritize being lightweight and comfortable over all else. Despite having a wider, thicker, and softer headband made of ABS plastic and PVC leather, the entire unit only weighs approximately 0.66 pounds. It provides 25 decibels of noise protection, sufficient for most international safety standards to keep your hearing safe while performing a variety of laborious tasks or engaging in high-volume activities like concert-going.
Both Amazon itself and its users are fans of these headphones, as they've earned an Amazon's Choice badge and a 4.4 out of 5 user rating. Several users specifically note their efficacy at muffling noise while performing yard work like mowing lawns or using a chainsaw. One user got a pair for their son to wear while using his drum kit, calling them the best pair he's used.
3M WorkTunes Connect Wireless Hearing Protector
If you're going to be wearing a pair of hearing protection earmuffs while performing hard work, there's a good chance those earmuffs will be enduring some rigors of their own in the form of sweat and flying particulates. If you're concerned about your earmuffs receiving ambient damage, the 3M WorkTunes Connect Wireless Hearing Protector is designed with extra physical resistance in mind. They're available on Amazon for $59.66.
In addition to Bluetooth connection, auto-adjusting volume, high-fidelity speakers, and 26 decibels of noise reduction, these headphones are built to be resistant against moisture, whether it's an errant splash of water or sweat trickling down your forehead. In the event the earcups are damaged or wear out, 3M sells earcup replacement kits so you can easily replace them and ensure the device's efficacy without having to replace the whole thing.
Thanks to their noise reduction prowess and general cost-value, these headphones have earned a 4.4 out of 5 star rating from Amazon's users, who generally appreciate them for their comfortable, sturdy design. One user notes that the headband is a little uncomfortable for those without hair, but it's also built to fit while wearing a baseball cap, so that problem is easily solved.
Peltor Sport Tactical 500 Bluetooth Hearing Protection Ear Muffs
One of the tricky things about making good Bluetooth hearing protection for outdoor work is taking natural, ambient noises like strong wind into account. The Peltor Sport Tactical 500 Bluetooth Hearing Protection ear muffs are specifically designed for use while hunting or at outdoor gun ranges, so their design keeps those elements in mind. They're available on Amazon for $149.88.
These headphones provide a flat noise reduction of 25 decibels. In addition, they're equipped with dynamic suppression tech that adjusts sound reduction in real time in response to sudden, powerful noises like gunshots to prevent echoing. They're also equipped with recessed microphones and voice-tracking technology, which means if you're taking a Bluetooth call, they'll automatically filter out ambient noise like strong wind, as well as sudden sounds, ensuring your headphones don't suddenly sound worse during a call. This also makes them effective for hearing protection outside firearm-centric environments, such as noisy construction sites or concert venues.
Amazon users have given these Peltor earmuffs a 4.6-star rating, with Amazon itself following suit by awarding them an Amazon's Choice badge. Several users have tested these headphones in their primary firearm-centric environments and elsewhere, and have generally found their protective performance adequate. The only complaint from one user was that the speaker quality should be a little better for the price.
Methodology
It's important to get reliable tech when you're just buying a pair of headphones, but if you specifically want something that can protect your ears from dangerously loud noise, it's vital that you know you're getting quality beforehand. That's why, to select the preceding Bluetooth hearing protection earmuffs, we focused on products available on Amazon with a user rating of at least 4 out of 5 stars.