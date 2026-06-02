Nintendo's Music App Now Works With Apple CarPlay And Android Auto

Nintendo Music is a popular app for Nintendo fans since it lets users listen to their favorite game soundtracks on smartphones. While you can't install Nintendo Music on your Switch just yet (even though there are plenty of other essential apps for the Nintendo Switch), you can now use your favorite game to score road trips.

Recently, Nintendo updated Nintendo Music with several new compatibilities. Arguably the biggest additions were the web browser and tablet versions, but the most important new feature for many will be Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. Sure, you could previously listen to your favorite songs on your phone while driving, but this new compatibility lets you natively select your favorite tunes on a compatible car's touchscreen and listen to the music through your vehicle's speakers. Nothing like cruising down a highway at night and listening to the Rainbow Road theme.

When driving, Nintendo recommends you don't use your touchscreen to select Nintendo Music songs — good advice that many essential Android Auto apps echo. Since video game songs generally last about two minutes, this means you should set playlists beforehand. You can pick from an ever-growing library of tracks or use the "My Mix" feature to create a playlist based on your recent play history. To make things even easier, Nintendo Music also supports voice commands for hands-free control.