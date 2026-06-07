How Do You Scan A QR Code That's Already On Your Phone's Screen? It's Surprisingly Easy

QR codes, short for Quick-Response codes, are pretty neat. You scan the code using your device's camera, which picks up embedded information, often to share details or direct you to a website. The idea for QR codes came from a popular board game, an ancient game called Go. They're simple to use and work well when shared on objects, in advertisements, and even on TVs.

But how do you scan a QR code when it's on your phone's screen? It's surprisingly easy using iPhone and Android devices. The first step is to take a screenshot of the QR code and then open the image in your gallery. On a typical Android, to take a screenshot, press and hold the power and volume down button simultaneously. The screen will flash white to indicate the capture. On most iPhones, press and hold the wake and volume up button until the screen flashes. Then, open the screenshot of the code in your phone's gallery.

To see the code's message on an iPhone, tap and hold on the QR code to open a menu with viewing options. With Android, tap the image of the QR code and then the Lens icon. On my Galaxy S25 Ultra, using the Samsung gallery, I see a link pop-up. In either case, you should see the QR code's message or the URL it's directing you to visit.