6 New Features Added To Your Android Phone With Google's June 2026 System Update

According to the release notes for version 26.21 of Google Play Services, Android phones will now allow you to more easily import and export your passwords or passkeys between third-party password managers and the Google Password Manager. This is made possible thanks to a new Credential Exchange Standard introduced in this update, though Google did not share any specific details about the standard. Google Password Manager has come a long way in being a useful tool for Android users, but there are still those who might worry about just how safe Google Password Manager is. There are also likely people who prefer to use one of the best third-party password managers out there, and they stand to benefit from Google making it easier to move credentials in and out of its first-party password manager.

Other changes coming with this update include a new user flow for pre-registering for applications and auto-installing them on the Play Store. You'll also now be able to receive notifications about any monthly Play Store challenges (including Loyalty Max challenges) through pop-up banners. Sales prices and discounts will also be easier to see and more visible across the Play Store, Google notes.

Google has also released a new design for the Play Store dialogs on Android Auto, phones, and Android TV. Finally, the Google Play Store will now be able to locate app content for installed applications on the installed app store listing pages found in the Play Store. You'll also be able to use Play Collections to browse for other similar content on the Google Play Store. This should make finding apps similar to what you're already using much easier.