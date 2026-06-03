6 New Features Added To Your Android Phone With Google's June 2026 System Update
The latest monthly update for Google Play Services is now rolling out, bringing the system up to version 26.21. Back in the April 2026 Play Services update, Google introduced a more intuitive Google Wallet with the update, and this time around, the changes are more focused on the Play Store itself. Google says that these updates are available across a variety of devices, from Android phones and tablets to Android TV, Google TV, Chrome OS, Wear OS, and Android Auto. While the Google Play Services framework helps power several different systems on your device, most of the changes this time around deal with the Google Play Store and Google Play Services itself, with many of them being focused on mobile, Android Auto, and TV.
Most of the updates this month are small pieces of a larger puzzle. However, these kinds of monthly updates are important to keep Android up to date and secure. The updates this time around are focused mostly on discoverability in Google's app store, though there is a big privacy and security change, as well as some back-end work that will help streamline how developers support Google Maps and its various processes across third-party applications.
Android is making it easier to import and export passwords and passkeys
According to the release notes for version 26.21 of Google Play Services, Android phones will now allow you to more easily import and export your passwords or passkeys between third-party password managers and the Google Password Manager. This is made possible thanks to a new Credential Exchange Standard introduced in this update, though Google did not share any specific details about the standard. Google Password Manager has come a long way in being a useful tool for Android users, but there are still those who might worry about just how safe Google Password Manager is. There are also likely people who prefer to use one of the best third-party password managers out there, and they stand to benefit from Google making it easier to move credentials in and out of its first-party password manager.
Other changes coming with this update include a new user flow for pre-registering for applications and auto-installing them on the Play Store. You'll also now be able to receive notifications about any monthly Play Store challenges (including Loyalty Max challenges) through pop-up banners. Sales prices and discounts will also be easier to see and more visible across the Play Store, Google notes.
Google has also released a new design for the Play Store dialogs on Android Auto, phones, and Android TV. Finally, the Google Play Store will now be able to locate app content for installed applications on the installed app store listing pages found in the Play Store. You'll also be able to use Play Collections to browse for other similar content on the Google Play Store. This should make finding apps similar to what you're already using much easier.