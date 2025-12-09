Is Google's Password Manager Actually Safe To Use?

Password managers alleviate the pressure of creating strong, unique passwords for each account or service you sign up for. When a website asks you for the tenth time to make an account, you likely end up reusing one of your five remembered passwords and email addresses to quickly fulfill its requirements.

Google already knows this, which is why one of the most popular web browsers has a built-in password manager that is free, easy-to-use, and, more importantly, extremely convenient when the situation calls for it. You technically don't need to download the Google password manager app to use it in Google Chrome, but you can if you want. Instead, you can simply use the built-in version and accept the auto-fill suggestion to create a strong password and store it when prompted.

Sometimes a popular, convenient feature isn't the safest or the best solution, depending on what you use it for. Using Google's password manager won't immediately put your information at risk, but there are some things you should know before continuing to use it.