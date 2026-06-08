5 Chinese Tablets That Can Compete With iPads

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Apple makes what some consider the best tablets you can buy. Its tablets are known for their powerful performance, excellent design, and solid build quality. But while they clearly stand out from the hardware to the software experience, iPads are pricey, with the cheapest model, the 11th-generation iPad, starting at $349 for a Wi-Fi-only variant. However, while iPads might be at the top of the tablet market, Apple isn't the only game in town. There are other companies that make tablets, and some from China that make excellent products that can give Apple's iPads a run for their money.

These tablets might not be officially sold in the U.S., but the fact that they aren't doesn't mean they don't exist. We've reviewed multiple tablets made by Apple, including the M5 iPad Pro and M3 iPad Air, and many other tablets from Chinese brands. With this experience, we've identified five tablets from Chinese brands that are very much capable of competing with iPads on both price and overall value proposition. Further details about our selection process can be found at the end of the article in the methodology section.