Your UHD TV Might Not Technically Be 4K - Here's The Difference

4K resolution is a mainstream TV spec that's been pushing pixels for over a decade. But if you've done any TV shopping in recent years, you've probably seen both "4K" and "UHD TV" used to describe a pixel count that exceeds 1080p HD (1,920 x 1,080), times four. Believe it or not, most 4K smart TVs on the market don't actually have true 4K screens, and that's because manufacturers decided to do some rounding.

Initially, 4K image technology was only used for digital cinema projection, where the pixel count was measured as 4,096 x 2,160. When 4K rolled out to consumer displays, the "Ultra HD" spec (also referred to as UHD) was introduced, too. This refers to a pixel count of 3,840 x 2,160, which is 256 pixels shy of a true 4K image (the one seen in movie theaters). To make it easier on the public, though, TV makers started using "4K," "UHD," and even "4K UHD" to reference any TV that delivers the 2,160 portion of the pixel count. So even if you purchased a TV that's billed as a 4K model, chances are good that it's more than likely a UHD display.

But pixel count isn't the only difference between true 4K and Ultra HD. The former has a wider aspect ratio than the latter, too, which is sometimes written out as 17:9. Consumer displays use a 16:9 aspect ratio, a standardized format across TVs, game consoles, streaming devices, and other AV components. True 4K is about 6.7% wider than consumer-facing UHD, so that means content mastered at 4,096 x 2,160 either needs to be cropped or scaled down to be shown on an Ultra HD TV.