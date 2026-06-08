Do Vinyl Records Last Longer Than CDs? Here's What We Know

Vinyl records are making a comeback, having found a resurgent audience in the form of audiophiles, younger generations looking to detox from the digital world, and anyone who enjoys a little bit of nostalgia with their listening experience. However, sentimental value shouldn't be the only factors to consider when choosing how to listen to music. For example, if you're planning on ditching streaming in favor of buying physical copies of music, you might wonder if vinyl records last longer than CDs.

The short answer is that a vinyl record should remain in good condition for longer than a compact disc. That's partially because CDs — including discs like DVDs, CD-Rs, and even Laserdiscs — are vulnerable to "disc rot," in which they essentially deteriorate to the point of becoming unplayable over time. Granted, a vinyl record can also reach a point where it can no longer be played, but that process will often take longer than it does for a CD.

Compiling estimates from various experts, Statista reports that the average vinyl record, when properly stored and cared for, should last about 100 years. An average CD, on the other hand, should only last about 30. A vinyl record generally lasts longer than a CD because its data is stored in the for of grooves that are physically etched onto the disc. That said, factors such as maintenance and storage can play critical roles in determining the lifespan of both types of physical recorded music.