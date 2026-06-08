Why Does Your PS5 Boot Up When You Turn On Your TV?

Sony's PlayStation 5 has several features designed to help gamers get the most out of their device, but some may not necessarily be beneficial. From the ability to record gaming sessions to providing in-game tips with Game Help, there's plenty the PS5 does for users, including turning your TV on and off when the same is done on a system. If you're not familiar, this feature has a specific name and can be disabled if necessary.

Known as HDMI Device Link, this PS5 feature actually boils down to two micro-features: Power Off Link and One-Touch Play. HDMI Link was introduced to the system back in April, 2021, as part of a software update that also introduced a couple of other items. HDMI Device Link is known as HDMI Consumer Electronics Control (HDMI-CEC), an HDMI feature designed to help users control multiple devices with one remote.

Note that your television may also have a similar feature; consult your user manual for specifics. For what it's worth, HDMI-CEC can go by many names on a television. For example, on Sony Bravia TVs, HDMI Device Link is known as Bravia Sync or Bravia Link. On a Samsung television, it's known as Anynet+. We'll be taking a look at how to turn this off on your PS5, but don't forget there are other PS5 settings you can change to boost performance.