Switzerland Is Building One Of The Most Powerful Batteries In The World 88 Feet Underground

A Swiss company called FlexBase is building what's being hailed as one of the world's most powerful batteries near the picturesque medieval town of Laufenburg, Switzerland. The battery, based on a technology called redox flow that joins other emerging battery technologies that may change the world, will live in an 88-foot-deep pit, in a sprawling excavation that's the "length of two soccer pitches," according to reporting at New Atlas (that's over 200 yards for our American readers).

The goal of the project is to store excess energy when sources are abundant and then release it to stabilize the grid when there's a dearth. It's meant to help address issues with the intermittent nature of renewable energy sources like wind and solar, which are increasingly becoming an important part of the European energy grid. Beyond the headline-grabbing scale of the project, it's also interesting in that it's foregrounding a relatively old chemistry concept and placing it at the center of a major energy infrastructure project.