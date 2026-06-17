12 Android Features That Were On iPhone First

The story of how the original iPhone was released with a glass screen is fascinating. Before this monumental invention, most devices used plastic screens. The prototype iPhone — which was presented in the historic 2007 keynote that introduced this landmark device to the masses — used a 3.5-inch plastic display. The story goes that Steve Jobs kept this phone in his pocket with his keys, only to get annoyed when it turned out that this display, while durable, was prone to scratches.

He raised a hue and cry about how the iPhone needed to launch with a glass display. Jeff Williams, the then-COO of Apple, commented on how it would take years for a scratch-resistant and durable glass display to be ready for commercial use. It didn't help that their in-house solutions to develop a glass display were shattering constantly in tests... but Jobs wasn't having it. He called Corning Inc.'s CEO, Wendel Weeks, making it clear that the new iPhone needed to be equipped with glass displays before shipping in June 2007.

While Weeks admitted that Corning's prototype Chemcor glass — later rebranded as the now-legendary Gorilla Glass — could fit the bill here, scaling up operations to fit all iPhones at launch would be a challenge. However, Jobs was stubborn about requiring a glass display, prompting months of total chaos as people at Apple and Corning pushed themselves to the very limit to meet this requirement. The result was that the iPhone shipped with a glass display — the first-ever smartphone to achieve this feat. The first Android phone, the T-Mobile G1, came out the next year with a similar glass display, clearly taking a page out of Apple's book.