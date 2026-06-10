5 Of The Best Android Apps For Making A Podcast

In recent years, podcasting has seen an explosion of adoption – becoming a mainstay for commuting, gym listening, and generally passive entertainment. If you already know the best podcast listening apps, then you might be wondering: What are the best apps for actually recording and producing one?

It's true that it's easier now than perhaps ever to build and release a podcast. That's largely because software and technology is accessible to so many now. Wireless microphones such as the DJI Mic 2 keep content creators in focus and peripherals for phones also do such a good job that now might be a great time to consider recording one yourself. If you have an Android device, there's good news for you — podcast recording and producing apps are well-represented on the platform. We'll go over a few of our favorites, from some AI-powered recording apps, music-building tools, and even a full-blown digital audio workstation right on your mobile device.