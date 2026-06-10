Tron: Legacy Is Slightly More Scientifically Plausible Than You Probably Realize

When Disney released "Tron: Legacy" in 2010, not only did it supply one of the best movie soundtracks to test new audio equipment, but it also had a piece of tech that's kind of based on reality: the laser that scans Sam Flynn (Garrett Hedlund) into the digital world. Okay, so we're not actually talking about uploading an entire human being into an extended Daft Punk music video, but the film actually pulls from quite a bit of real science. Talking to USA Today around the launch of the movie, director Joseph Kosinski gave quite a number of sources that the legacy sequel used to come up with its ideas.

In the now archived article, Kosinski states that, "Once the discussion moved past the 'how could you do it'... the scientists had great ideas." Various talks about quantum teleportation and supercomputers, and Kosinski even mentions that they had to ensure the movie was somewhat accurate, lest the audience cotton on. This is backed up in the outlet Scientific American, where Kosinski is interviewed again, "picking the brains" of various scientists to get a solid foundation for the fantastical elements.

Among the scientists they did rely on were Sean Carroll, a physicist from the California Institute of Technology, and John Dick, a retired physicist who worked at Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Elements they brought to the table included quantum computing and hypothesizing about how computer programs would react if they were to go "beyond what programmers initially wanted them to do." Even Kosinski holds a degree from Stanford in mechanical engineering.