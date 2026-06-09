5 Visionary '60s Gadgets That Predicted The Future

When you think of 1960s technology, you probably picture things like the Space Race or nostalgic gadgets every boomer will remember using back in the day. Though much of it seems quaint in 2026, the '60s were a time of incredible technological advancement. This was the decade when humanity managed to land on the moon, and inventions like the laser, Kevlar, and the artificial heart quickly proved their usefulness. However, other creations from the decade would not come into wide use until much later.

For some of these, the technology wasn't quite there yet to allow for widespread adoption. Others, like new telephone or light bulb technology, weren't yet affordable to use or produce, nor were the products actually compelling for consumers at the time. Even if they wouldn't be appreciated until much later, these visionary inventions from the '60s were far ahead of their time, predicting or setting the groundwork for things we use or are still working on to this day.