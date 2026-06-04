FBI Claims Google Employee Won Over $1M On Polymarket Bets Using Company Data

In a case of new-age insider trading, a Google software engineer has been accused of using company data to wager millions on the prediction market Polymarket, where visitors can gamble on everything from Paul Thomas Anderson's Oscar win to international conflicts. Michele Spagnuolo, an Italian software engineer residing in Switzerland, is accused of using his position within the company to wager $2,754,092 on Google's "Year in Search" data. Accused of wire fraud, money laundering, and commodities fraud, Spagnuolo's charges could carrying up to 50 years in prison. Spagnuolo was arrested and charged before a New York federal court last week. A civil complaint from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission has also been lodged against the Google engineer.

In a statement announcing the criminal complaint, U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said, "Today's charges reinforce a decades-old message: corporate insiders cannot use confidential business information to turn a profit in our markets." Clayton alleged that Spagnuolo "used Google's confidential business information to make more than $1.2 million in trading profits on Polymarket. Insider trading compromises the integrity of our markets, and the American people want this greed-driven conduct investigated and prosecuted."

Prediction markets have seen a slew of high-profile cases in recent months. In April 2026, the DOJ charged Army Master Sgt. Gannon Ken Van Dyke with using inside information to wager on the abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Other suspected instances have involved congressional elections, presidential pardons, and presidential announcements. One disgraced congressman is under investigation for wagering on his own appearances. Some experts have labeled the phenomenon an existential crisis for the booming industry. Others argue the trend is essential to the market's business models. As prediction sites are incorporated into everything from news broadcasts to financial applications like Google Finance, such concerns are paramount.