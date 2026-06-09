Why Do Laptops Run Better When Plugged In?

You might have noticed that when you're using a laptop while plugged in, you can put it through its paces, and it will not sneeze, provided you're not pushing it beyond its limits. However, the moment you decide to unplug and run it on battery, it's suddenly slower. This can happen even if you don't have any low power modes selected. Tasks that require a lot of CPU and GPU resources are now slowing it down, including playing a modern game, working with a massive spreadsheet, or editing a video. Why is that?

Well, usually, there's nothing wrong with the laptop. It's just that the battery isn't providing the power it needs to run the full gamut. When unplugged, laptops reduce the performance of the CPU by throttling it (reducing its speed) to minimize how much power it draws from the battery. Laptops are smart that way, but it can sometimes get in the way. For instance, gaming laptops can consume up to 200 watts when playing a game at maximum settings while plugged in. If the battery has a maximum output of 90 watts, the CPU will be throttled once you unplug, causing frame rates to tank.

Jerrod's Tech ran tests on various gaming laptops using the benchmarking tool called Cinebench 2024 to see their single-core and multicore performance when plugged in versus unplugged. They used the highest performance mode available on all laptops without overclocking, undervolting, or tweaking any additional power settings. The results showed that performance does indeed drop when on battery, especially when it comes to multicore performance, where the benchmark score dropped by half or more in many cases when the laptop was unplugged.