The Battery Mistakes Making Your Laptop Slower

When your laptop slows down out of nowhere, it's natural to blame startup apps, low system resources, a malfunctioning storage drive, or failing hardware. But that's not always the case. There's another component that often gets overlooked: the battery. And it's just as critical to system performance as those other puzzle pieces.

Modern laptops are designed to balance performance and battery life, but sometimes, the default settings lean further toward power savings. As a result, your laptop can feel slower. The good news is that fixing this doesn't take a lot of time or effort. To start with, you can adjust the power mode and optimize power settings. This alone does the trick in many cases. Battery health and the charger you use are also important considerations. Your job is to make sure that everything is in order.

As surprising as it may sound, sometimes even slightly lowering CPU speeds can make your laptop faster. That's because when your laptop is running at peak loads and the temperature rises, the system automatically slows it down to prevent damage to internal components. This is called thermal throttling. And by lowering CPU speeds, you can effectively reduce the likelihood of thermal throttling.