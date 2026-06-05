Roku Is Adding 4 New Free Channels In June 2026
Roku devices, including TVs and streaming sticks, are great for cord-cutters thanks to The Roku Channel, which boasts over 500 free live channels. You can tune into a variety of channels, such as news, music, movies, crime, sports, lifestyle, and even watch local TV channels for free, and to make that experience better, Roku is always adding more options. The Roku Channel added six new live channels at the beginning of the year and 19 that were added last month, and now the company has added four additional options to its catalog that you can start watching today.
The new channels include FIFA Plus Women, Sports Illustrated, FIFA Plus Espanol, and Stingray Hooked. These channels, just like the existing ones, are completely free but supported by ads. As the new channels arrive just a few days ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament, Roku has appropriately added four sports-focused channels to meet the needs of sports fans this season.
Roku expands its sports lineup with four new channels
Stadiums in 11 cities across the U.S. are preparing for World Cup matches, and The Roku Channel looks to cash in on this soccer fever with the FIFA Plus Women on channel 5243. With a focus on women's soccer, this channel covers different kinds of content, including live matches, highlights, analysis, as well as original content that features female athletes, such as interviews and behind-the-scenes stories. Complementing the FIFA Plus Women channel, FIFA Plus Espanol also covers women's soccer competitions, features match highlights, and offers analysis, and it does so in Spanish.
Offering a broader coverage of sports, the Sports Illustrated channel is available on channel 227. Sports Illustrated covers sports news, analysis, and highlights across different top leagues and types. You can find content covering football, basketball, and baseball. Finally, Stingray Hooked rounds out this latest addition of content to The Roku Channel, bringing fishing adventures and angling expeditions from around the globe to channel 530.