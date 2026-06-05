Roku Is Adding 4 New Free Channels In June 2026

Roku devices, including TVs and streaming sticks, are great for cord-cutters thanks to The Roku Channel, which boasts over 500 free live channels. You can tune into a variety of channels, such as news, music, movies, crime, sports, lifestyle, and even watch local TV channels for free, and to make that experience better, Roku is always adding more options. The Roku Channel added six new live channels at the beginning of the year and 19 that were added last month, and now the company has added four additional options to its catalog that you can start watching today.

The new channels include FIFA Plus Women, Sports Illustrated, FIFA Plus Espanol, and Stingray Hooked. These channels, just like the existing ones, are completely free but supported by ads. As the new channels arrive just a few days ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament, Roku has appropriately added four sports-focused channels to meet the needs of sports fans this season.