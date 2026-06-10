What Is The 30% Rule For AI?

AI seems to be spreading everywhere. Companies like GitHub provide AI coding tools to make programming easier, and it seems impossible to avoid AI-generated images online. As AI has expanded, guidelines and "rules" for using it have started to pop up online. One of the most notable is the 30% rule for AI.

The rule has a couple of meanings, and how you interpret it might depend on your industry. According to some online reports, this idea may have originated in education, where a program called Turnitin is often used to verify the originality of written work and assess the likelihood of AI use. The 30% rule is not defined by Turnitin, but rather a common interpretation.

But what does it mean exactly? According to online posts, the 30% rule means that anything you plan to turn in to your professor should score below a 30% threshold for AI-generated work. That means at least 70% of the work that you've done on a paper or essay should be easy to prove as human-based using Turnitin's detection system. However, it isn't as simple as checking the box for being under that 30% threshold, since the threshold itself isn't a universal standard that all professors follow.