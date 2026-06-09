You Can Make Most Older Phones Charge Wirelessly - Here's How

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While placing a phone on a dock to charge is convenient, not all devices support it. Even the best wireless chargers on the market can charge a phone that lacks compatible hardware. Unless, that is, you buy an external receiver.

As its name suggests, an external receiver is an accessory that houses the induction coil that enables wireless charging. Simply plug it into your phone's normal charging port, place the phone/external receiver on your charging pad, and watch the magic happen. You still have to make sure your model's cable matches your phone's USB slot. Some versions, such as the Nillkin Magic Tag, include an adhesive strip so you can permanently secure them to your phone's case, although some are thin enough to slip under standard protective phone cases.

If you would rather roll wireless charging and protection into one package, you should invest in a charging case. These accessories function much like external receivers (i.e., they add wireless charging by plugging an external induction coil into the phone), but unlike external receivers, the coil is housed in a durable shell that also protects the phone. Like external receivers, charging cases bridge the phone and wireless chargers by taking up the charging port, but you can often unplug the case to free up the slot for faster wired charging. However, this additional protection comes at a cost. Whereas receivers like the Nillkin Magic Tag will set you back $15, expect to shell out between $40 and $50 for chargers like the Aircharge Wireless Charging Case.