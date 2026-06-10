5 Cool Things You Didn't Know Your Samsung Phone's Keyboard Could Do

Android is known for its open ecosystem which allows you to customize your devices in a myriad of ways, like installing a new launcher, changing fonts and icon themes, and even using a third-party keyboard. That, of course, extends to Samsung devices like the Galaxy series. But most manufacturers also include stock solutions with the phone, like Samsung Keyboard. If you own a Samsung device like the Galaxy S26 Ultra and you use a third-party keyboard, you may not be acquainted with some of the things the company's native keyboard can do.

First things first, let's check which keyboard is active on your device, if you don't know already. Navigate to Settings > General Management > Keyboard and you'll see all the keyboards listed that you have installed on your device. Under the "Default Keyboard" setting, it will list the one that's currently active. You can tap that and swap to Samsung Keyboard if it's not already active.

Beyond that, you'll want to make sure your Samsung Keyboard app is fully updated. Open the Galaxy Store app from your app drawer, tap the menu button in the bottom right (three horizontal lines), and select Updates. If an update is available, you'll see Samsung Keyboard in the list.

Samsung's software engineers have included some pretty neat functionality in Samsung Keyboard, much like the software features that only Samsung Galaxy devices have. For example, did you know there's a gesture shortcut for undoing and redoing changes when you make a mistake? We'll get to how that works in a bit. Ultimately, here are some of those cool things you may have had no idea your Samsung phone's keyboard could do.