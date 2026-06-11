Tom Hardy Fought Nature Itself In This Forgotten 2007 Disaster Movie

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Before playing Bane, Eddie Brock, and Max Rockatansky on the big screen, Tom Hardy appeared in a limited release film in the U.K. called "Flood." The movie is set in London, and sees Hardy, as a character named Zak, attempt to survive as a massive tidal surge collides with the city. Floodwaters travel along the east coast of England up the Thames Estuary into the heart of the metropolis.

The movie is sitting at a 24% Popcornmeter on Rotten Tomatoes with more than 5,000 reviews tallied, many of them one-star reviews, though there are some higher ratings as well. "Flood" is rated 13+ due to violence, characters smoking, and use of foul language. It received a limited theatrical release, before airing as a two-part miniseries on ITV. Prime Video uses the words action, drama, and intense to describe the nearly two-hour disaster story.

It may not see him face down floodwaters, but fans of the British star can also watch one of Hardy's best movies, Locke, for free on YouTube. For those who dare to brave the bad reviews, "Flood" is available to rent for $1.99 or buy for $4.99 on Prime Video, and can be watched free as a two-episode TV show on Tubi.