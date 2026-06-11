5 Easy Ways To Increase Battery Life On Your Samsung Galaxy Watch

There are different levels of portable tech. You can't bring your home computer setup with you to a cafe, but you can bring a laptop just fine. You wouldn't take out your laptop just to check emails on the street, but a phone does this job well. Even digging into your pocket for your phone just to check a notification or skip a song can be a chore, which is why many people opt for smartwatches.

Smartwatches also have a number of benefits that your phone can't give you. Samsung's Galaxy Watch, for example, can measure your heart rate, calories burned, blood pressure, and even your stress levels. Any smartwatch can only do this if the battery allows it, though, which is why a battery that doesn't last long enough is one of the reasons why users ditch smartwatches.

One of the best features coming with Wear OS 7 is a longer battery life for all smartwatches running the update, but it won't reach everyone's device for some time. Until then, there are still a few things you can do to increase your Samsung Galaxy Watch's battery life from a single day to up to three. This includes turning off features you don't need, keeping your apps and system updated, and some general tips and tricks to make your smartwatch battery last longer.