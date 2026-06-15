Gorilla Glass Is Strong, But These Everyday Materials Can Still Scratch It

Corning's Gorilla Glass is a common name in the screen scene, with smartphone and smartwatch touchscreens made with its proprietary material having a reputation for being highly resilient against cracks and scratches. Gorilla Glass still regularly competes against the likes of Ceramic Shield when it comes to protecting smartphones. While this material is very effective at resisting the rigors of daily life — up to and including an occasional brush with your car keys — it's unfortunately not invulnerable, which has prompted some manufacturers to stop using Gorilla Glass. Corning's product has a critical weakness against fine particulate minerals like quartz, which also happens to be one of the most common minerals in the world.

Gorilla Glass is impressively hard, of that there can be no doubt. Thanks to the chemical exchange process that goes into its creation, it's stronger against drops and scratches than conventional glass. Even so, any material that is harder than this enhanced glass can still scratch it, and such materials can crop up in innocuous places like your own pockets. You can protect your screen with some defensive measures like a screen protector and regular dusting, but the threat can't be eliminated completely.