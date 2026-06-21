Touchpad Vs. Mouse: Which Is Better For Laptop Users?

There's nothing wrong with using your laptop's touchpad. In fact, you can fine-tune your experience by learning a few nifty touchpad tricks like making custom gestures or changing cursor speeds. Yet, even the most elaborate gestures will fall short of the speed you can achieve with a mouse.

So, should you use a touchpad or a mouse on your laptop? A mouse is simply faster and more accurate. If you've ever had to drag something on a screen, you probably know how much harder it is to pull off with a touchpad. It's not even a debate: a mouse is a clear winner for both gaming and most professional work settings.

Does that mean you should completely ditch the touchpad? Context matters. If you're doing stuff on the go, it's actually more convenient as an input method if you can get over its clunky nature. You don't need to lug a mouse around in your laptop bag, carry a mousepad, or worry if a random desk will have enough space to house the mouse. Put the laptop on any desk, accept the clunk, and you'll be fine.