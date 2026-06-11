8 Gadgets That Bring Analog Charm To Your Workspace
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Analog devices have a certain charm to them, to the point where sometimes, digital devices and gadgets are engineered specifically to mimic the legacy styles. Digital audio players that resemble physical cassette players, digital cameras that look and act like the original instant-print cameras, flip phones, retro handhelds, you name it, retro gadgets are making a comeback and making a splash.
Passé and analog are in, especially as people look to move away from data harvesting and connected functionality. But what's also cool about them is you don't necessarily have to give up some of the modern amenities or features they offer to achieve that analog feel. That's precisely the case with a spat of office gadgets that can help you introduce that cozy, analog charm to your workspace.
The goal here is not to go totally low-tech and sacrifice everything digital or convenient, but rather to honor the old-school, retro-inspired, analog drip. With things like an old-fashioned desk lamp, for instance, or a vintage microphone, or any number of cool new retro gadgets to surround yourself in nostalgia. Without further ado, here are some of those gadgets that can spruce up, or age back, your workspace appropriately. There are plenty more '80s-inspired retro gadgets to find on Amazon, too.
A multi-functional '80s-style computer
You may or may not know this, but back in the '80s and early-'90s, computers were nothing like what we have today. Ultra-slim laptops and small form-factor desktop PCs were unheard of. They were big, bulky, and by today's standards, unsightly. They were also much more analog, with physical buttons, expansion card slots, and ports galore.
It's certainly interesting seeing some of those blocky designs return in retro-inspired builds, but if you're fond of them, why not spring for a fully working '80s computer? The Divoom MiniToo is a good choice, which operates as a Bluetooth speaker, smart pixel screen, and alarm clock. You can set it right on your desk and keep on working, listening to music or waiting for the break alarm to go off. Look at those analog-style buttons and control knobs. She's a real beaut! The MiniToo is $60 at full price on Amazon, with over 170 reviews and a 4.7 out of 5 star rating.
If you'd rather get something a little cheaper, and much more Mac-inspired, the Uneede Maclock retro desk clock is a better place to hang your hat. It looks like it was plucked right out of the '80s and, like the Divoom, is also multi-functional. It's a desk clock, alarm, calendar, temperature monitor, and all with a dimmable display. For $30 full price, it's not too expensive, and it has 4.8 out of 5 stars, though only slightly over 30 reviews total.
A USB-powered heritage-style desk fan
Nothing says analog more than an old-school fan. Of course, back in the day, fans were powered by simple power cords and had to plug into an outlet. They also weren't quite as small and portable as what's commonly available today, but that's alright, I doubt anyone wants a massive fan resting atop their desk.
However, the Holmes 4-inch Mini Heritage desk fan gives off those perfectly analog vibes with some new-school upgrades. It's small enough for the desktop, puts off plenty of air to keep you cool, and is USB-powered. You could plug it into the back of a monitor, your PC, or use a USB power adapter, whatever works for your space. It's $19 full price for the 4-inch model, and there's a larger 6-inch model for $32.
The vintage brushed copper appearance is what gives it most of its old-fashioned looks. Inside the system are four fan blades, and it features a 100-degree adjustable tilt head. It only has a single speed, though, none of those fancy shmancy new-age operating modes you get with high-end fans these days. The tough metal construction seems to make up for it. It has over 19,000 reviews on Amazon, and is rated 4.4 out of 5 stars. It's safe to say people like this little gadget.
A minimalistic wooden and vintage desk clock
Maybe you don't want a bright screen at all. Perhaps you want to eliminate all distractions and keep a more analog-focused clock on your desk that has no fancy bells or whistles. In that case, the Mooas vintage mini flip clock is right up your alley.
At about $50 full price, it's a freestanding, aesthetically-pleasing functional analog clock. There are several styles or colorways available, including a simpler wood finish stand with black cards, all-black, all-white, and larger-sized options. It's powered entirely by a D-battery, which isn't included but easy enough to acquire. There are no ports, no extra features, no data-related functions. It's just a big card-like clock and it does its thing while you work.
It has nearly 100 reviews on Amazon, with a 4.4 out of 5 star rating, and most of them are positively glowing. Lot's of people say they love it, that it's beautiful, "perfect" and works for their desk or workspace. Although, one person did say it's loud when it changes cards. Take that as you will.
A banker's analog desk lamp
A staple of the analog age were banker's-style lamps with metal, wood, and green hues, a soft yellow glow, and pull-chain controls. Enter the Ejaixin vintage desk lamp with a modern touch. At $40, it'll bring a soft glow to your office space, with multiple styles to choose from.
Built into the base of the light are USB and USB-C charging ports to plug your devices right in and charge them. Do note the original banker's lamps came with a traditional bulb, not LED, nor did they have USB ports, those didn't show up until the late-'90s. Modern electronics really are something.
This light has over 260 reviews on Amazon with 4.3 out of 5 stars, and looking at the comments, people love the atmosphere it's introduced into their personal spaces. According to owners, it's a cute desk lamp, allows you to acquire a banker's lamp at a great price, and is highly recommended.
A few more options
If you want a few more ideas, we have you covered with this quick shortlist of honorable mentions. They didn't necessarily warrant creating a separate segment for each product, but are still worth calling out if you're planning to analog-ify your space.
Starting with some retro vinyl record coasters for $20 at full price. You have to protect your wood desk or surface with coasters, so you can rest your coffee and beverages on top, and these vinyl-inspired discs seem like a great choice. If records aren't your thing, you can go with the definitively analog floppy disc coasters instead for about $14.
If you're looking for a little entertainment on your breaks, you could order a mini bowling game set for $10. That fits right on a desk or tabletop, and would give you a way to spend downtime by alley shooting and knocking down some pins. Or, how about a music box made in a vintage typewriter-style for both decor and functional storage? That's only $15 full price and doesn't need batteries. All you have to do is wind up the springs by hand and let it play when you want some tunes. You can also use the mini drawer to store stationery and small items, reducing clutter that would otherwise plague your desktop.
Methodology
Analog isn't exactly retro, and vintage isn't always analog. The Merriam-Webster dictionary describes it as "a mechanism or device in which information is represented by continuously variable physical qualities" like copper telephone lines carrying data in an analog form, or more aptly, analog speakers which are still made and coveted today. All devices chosen on this list imbue the analog spirit, even if they have digital functionality. That was the primary criteria.
However, to ensure the devices are worthwhile, we tried to narrow the options down to products that have a relatively high rating from users and customers. You'll find that most, if not all, analog gadgets presented here have a four star or higher rating on Amazon.
Sure, you may find a few unsatisfied folks down in the user reviews, but they're primarily praised and recommended by Amazon customers. At the very least, if you don't want the exact brands and models shared here, they'll provide some inspiration for your own shopping ideas.