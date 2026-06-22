Yashica's New Keychain Camera Has A Flip Screen And Costs Under $30

Nostalgia and old-school novelty are making your old digital camera cool again, but the Yashica Funtastic Keychain Camera puts a new spin on traditional photo-snapping technology. If you're sentimental, you might agree that the act of capturing a moment does not feel as special when you do it with a smartphone that's also used for making calls, listening to music, texting, and at least a dozen other activities; it's more significant when you use a dedicated camera. But you also don't want to lug around a bulky piece of early 2000s tech. That's where the keychain camera comes in.

The Funtastic Keychain Camera is small enough to slip into your pocket, hang from a lanyard, or attach to your keys without getting in the way. Admittedly, though, Yashica isn't the only company that's come up with this idea. Kodak has its own retro gadget based on 80s film cameras: the Kodak Charmera keychain camera.

What sets Yashica's product apart is its flip screen. The screen can flip up from the back of the camera so the user can see what's in the frame while taking a selfie. The Funtastic Keychain Camera has a 1/4-inch, one megapixel CMOS image sensor and an F2.8 lens. It can capture 1440x1080 JPEG images and 30 fps AVI video. The Funtastic launches on June 22, 2026, but you can pre-order one from Yashica for $218 Hong Kong dollars, which equates to less than $30 USD.