Fullscreen Ads Could Soon Become A Frustrating Reality For Fire TV Users

We don't want system notifications to go away. It's important to know when Bluetooth gadgets connected to your Fire Stick become unpaired, or if a new software update is available. What's freaking folks out is that Amazon didn't do that; the company just wanted to tell as many users as possible to download the latest version of the Fire TV app. It's not an urgent alert by any means, so it can easily feel like an unnecessary interruption.

There's also the bigger concern that Amazon might be testing the waters of a new advertising strategy. If Fire TV users don't make enough of a fuss over full-screen ads, who's to say Amazon won't turn around and start selling ad drops to third-party companies? Outlets like AFTV seem to think this is inevitable, and it's getting harder to assume otherwise. Sure, there's an argument to be made that a Fire TV app ad is a system-adjacent nudge for users to switch over to Amazon's newest software. But smart TV interfaces should follow the idea of being a personal entertainment portal — not a rotating billboard.

Only time will tell if Amazon decides to keep using full-screen ads, and for what types of products and services the company will use them for. But if the squeaky wheel decides to keep quiet, it won't get the grease. In other words, users who don't say anything are just telling big tech that they're willing to tolerate these kinds of interface changes. So, squeak away — unless you want to see a two-pack of toothpaste or a fast food promotion every time you turn on your TV.