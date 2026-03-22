3 Bluetooth Gadgets That Work With Your Amazon Fire TV Stick

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The Amazon Fire TV Stick is one of the major streaming devices on the market, and there are a handful of models to choose from. One feature that you can find on every Fire TV Stick – from the affordable Fire TV Stick HD to the flagship Fire TV Cube – is Bluetooth connectivity. Cool, right? But why exactly should you care, because isn't the Fire TV always plugged in to your TV?

Well, thanks to Bluetooth, you'll actually be able to wirelessly pair several useful gadgets to your Fire TV device. To do so, go to Settings, then choose Controllers & Bluetooth Devices. Select the type of device and follow the instructions to connect your Bluetooth device.

Connecting Bluetooth gadgets to your Fire TV Stick is a great way to expand your streamer's capabilities, especially for those who plan on using cloud gaming platforms. It's also worth mentioning that most of these Bluetooth gadgets can also be paired to a smart TV running Amazon's Fire TV software.