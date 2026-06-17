4 Things You Probably Didn't Know The iPhone's Dynamic Island Could Do

Apple introduced the Dynamic Island with the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max back in 2022, and it has been a core part of the iOS experience ever since. This small bubble at the top of the screen serves a useful purpose, adapting to show notifications, details from an app or connected device you're currently using, activities, and more. From maps to your currently playing music, timers, and more, the Dynamic Island is a beloved feature for Apple users. You don't even need to do anything to use it: once enabled with apps that support it, it just works. And though rumors suggest the upcoming iPhone 18 might include a smaller Dynamic Island, it's still an integral part of the device.

Most commonly, the Dynamic Island is leveraged for things like ride-sharing apps so you can keep on top of the status of your Uber, food delivery so you know when dinner has arrived, flight times and status updates, and other features. When you want more details, tap and hold or tap to open the full app. You can even swipe to view two live activities at once. But you can use it for so much more. Under Settings then Apps, select any app that supports the feature, then enable the Live Activities option to have the app's current status appear in the Dynamic Island when you're actively using it. Not every third-party app supports it, but if you find ones that do, you can get creative with how you use this handy front screen window.