Lidl's New Battery Fixes One Of The Biggest Problems With Solar Panels

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Residential solar systems can lose functionality without a backup battery for several reasons. For starters, most grid-tied solar arrays will go offline when the grid goes down during a major outage. Even if they continue to generate power, you'll still lose power in your home. Also, they actively generate power but have no way to store it to compensate for efficiency losses or for use at night, when they're not generating electricity at all. You can still leverage a solar panel array without batteries, and they're often cheaper and more accessible. That's mainly because backup battery solutions are expensive — you need $10,000 to $20,000 upfront to install a battery, and that's on top of what you'll pay for the solar panels and additional hardware. A German retailer, Lidl, may help combat high costs thanks to a more affordable yet capable battery.

As reported by PV Magazine, Lidl is now offering a 2.24-kilowatt-hour lithium iron phosphate battery, compatible with balcony solar systems, under its Tronic brand. The battery has a 1,000-watt input and an 800-watt output, and costs around €299 in Germany, roughly $350 USD. A premium version, for $100 more, adds smart connectivity via Lidl's Home app. Alongside the battery, you'll need compatible panels and a microinverter to convert and send the power from the system to your home electronics.

In short, Lidl's Tronic battery offers a relatively low-cost, residential-friendly home backup option for customers who want to DIY their own solar solution. The fact it's designed to be small enough for a balcony is great, too, because anyone living in smaller spaces like apartments or condos can still benefit.