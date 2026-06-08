Apple Will Let Android Users Contribute To Shared Albums In iOS 27

iCloud shared albums let you create a joint photo album to share photos with your friends and family. Each participant you invite can upload image and video files that will appear on every participant's device, and they'll be notified when a new item is added. Whether you're maintaining a long-term album for your family or want to share pictures from a road trip with friends easily, the feature is one of the easiest ways to collect and sync memories across devices.

There's always been one issue with Apple's shared albums, however: only iOS users can upload files to these collections. You can still share the album itself with a friend or family member on Android, but they'll only be able to view the album and download images and videos, and they won't be able to upload files themselves. Apple revealed at WWDC 2026 that this is set to change with iOS 27, when Android and Windows users will finally be able to contribute to albums the same way Apple users can.