6 Major Motherboard Brands, Ranked

MAXSUN isn't a brand that's too well known outside of China, but if you ever want to give its boards a go, whether it's for an AMD or Intel build, they are available outside of China. Though, as of this writing, it might be difficult to get your hands on one of its AMD offerings. They look like they're only available on MAXSUN's website, and Amazon is sold out of the small selection it had. They are reasonably priced boards, and Newegg has a few between $150 and $315. Getting pricing on anything not on Newegg is difficult. Even the main website requires you to contact the company to request a quote.

The few who have thrown a MAXSUN board into their builds have been relatively happy with their choice. One Reddit user confirms that there are regular BIOS updates — a huge plus — while another said, "I am currently using the motherboard with a Ryzen 7 7800x3d and I am satisfied with the motherboard. The bios is in English and it works well with EXPO (I am using crucial 6000mhz cl36 ram). Just make sure to check that the motherboard is compatible with the ram that you are planning to use."

Amazon has mostly positive reviews for MAXSUN boards. Users rate only two of the eight offerings low. One, based on three reviews, earned a 2.7-star rating, while another, also based on three reviews, received a 2.8 rating. The other six were rated three stars or higher, with the highest being 4.1 stars with 37 reviews. Again, it's not the most popular brand.