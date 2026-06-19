How Far Should Your Phone Screen Be From Your Eyes?

Staring at bright screens all day can harm your eyes and body in many ways, whether you're looking at computer monitors, TVs, or — yes — smartphone displays. It can lead to something called computer vision syndrome (CVS) or digital eye strain, which is caused by things like reduced blinking and frequent refocusing as your eyes scan onscreen material. CVS can entail symptoms like blurry vision, headaches, irritated eyes, fatigue, and more.

Unhealthy posture is another concern with long-term screen use; straining your neck to look at a monitor that's been mounted too low or high is a common posture issue, as is looking down at a smartphone display. Positioning a monitor too close or too far away from the eyes is among the biggest monitor placement mistakes almost everyone makes. However, maintaining a healthy distance from screens is crucial for fending off CVS, and that extends to your phone. Since phone screens are so much smaller than monitors, though, how far away should they really be from your eyes?

The American Optometric Association recommends keeping digital devices between 13 and 20 inches away from your face (via 20/20) — that's about an arm's length away. However, smartphones and tablets are commonly held 12 inches away from the face. Ultimately, if you want to reduce or prevent digital eye strain symptoms, you should increase smartphone viewing distance well beyond the typical 12 inches. Apple even launched a Screen Distance feature in both iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 that alerts you when it detects your screen is too close to your face.