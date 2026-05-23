The Monitor Placement Mistake Almost Everyone Ignores

Framerate and refresh rate, maximum resolution, panel size, technology type, brand, these are all specifications that most people think about when shopping for a new monitor, and they are important. However, there is one aspect of monitor placement that too many people overlook — the distance between the monitor and your eyes. Why does that even matter, some may ask? Mostly, it has to do with health and ergonomics, allowing you to maintain a solid posture while sitting at your desk.

Keeping your monitor optimally placed, regardless of size, can cut down on the strain to your eyes and promote a neutral posture, thereby reducing the strain on your neck and the rest of your body. Eye strain is especially a concern with a monitor that's too close or too far. It can cause blurred vision, dry eyes, and headaches. But it's also important to keep the monitor at a neutral height, not too low either. The optimal distance is about 20 to 40 inches away, or approximately an arm's length. At least 20 inches away is recommended for any screen.

Meanwhile, you should be looking slightly downward at the center of the screen, placing yourself a bit above the monitor itself. You can adjust your chair, adjust monitor height, or install them in unique configurations to achieve this. For example, if a monitor cannot be placed in an optimal position by simply resting it on your desktop, you could turn to something like a floating monitor arm or even a wall mount.