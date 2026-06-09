How To Unlock More Siri Voice Options In iOS 27
Earlier this year, Apple stated that the next iteration of Siri will run on Google's Gemini, and during WWDC26, Apple teased what that will look like — and sound like. According to Apple, the next version of Siri AI will feature a whole new level of integration, complete with new voice customization.
The upcoming version of iOS, iOS 27, will include new "Pace" and "Expressivity" options that will let you tweak the speed and enunciation of Siri's voice, so you can alter it to sound as natural or robotic as you like. These features will come on top of improved dictation and text-to-speech transcription technologies; never again will you have to worry about Siri mispronouncing a sentence with unorthodox punctuation.
Thankfully, these settings aren't in a separate menu. The iOS 27 update will rework the Siri voice menu to not only look more appealing but also include all of the new voice customization options.
How to access the new Siri voice
After you update your iPhone to iOS 27, open the Settings menu. Scroll down to "Siri & Search," then select "Siri Voice." Gone is the old menu that shows the voices and their varieties, replaced by a new streamlined one. To select a voice, just tap the dropdown menu next to "Voice" and select from the provided options. Variety is relegated to colored circles underneath. As for the new "Pace" and "Expressivity" options, those are the new sliders underneath the circles. Just slide them to the left and right as you see fit, and Siri will provide a demo of how the end result will sound. You will probably need a few tries to get it right.
If you can't wait for the official release of iOS 27 to get your hands on the new Siri voice options (or any of the other features that come with the update), you can sign up for and download the iOS 27 beta onto your phone. Of course, there's no guarantee you will actually get it. Plus, if you can install the beta OS, you can expect plenty of bugs, and don't forget: Everything you see is confidential. You might want to install the beta release of iOS 27 onto a secondary phone and wait for the full version to install on your main phone.