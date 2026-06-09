How To Unlock More Siri Voice Options In iOS 27

Earlier this year, Apple stated that the next iteration of Siri will run on Google's Gemini, and during WWDC26, Apple teased what that will look like — and sound like. According to Apple, the next version of Siri AI will feature a whole new level of integration, complete with new voice customization.

The upcoming version of iOS, iOS 27, will include new "Pace" and "Expressivity" options that will let you tweak the speed and enunciation of Siri's voice, so you can alter it to sound as natural or robotic as you like. These features will come on top of improved dictation and text-to-speech transcription technologies; never again will you have to worry about Siri mispronouncing a sentence with unorthodox punctuation.

Thankfully, these settings aren't in a separate menu. The iOS 27 update will rework the Siri voice menu to not only look more appealing but also include all of the new voice customization options.