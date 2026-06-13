Don't Buy A Mini LED TV Without Checking These 5 Things First

One big advantage of using smaller LEDs in a Mini-LED TV is the scope for better backlight control. Your TV can be more precise in where it wants the LEDs to dim to simulate blacks when it has more LEDs. However, as Mini-LED TVs can have anywhere from several thousand to tens of thousands of individual LEDs, TV manufacturers rely on local dimming zones for implementing backlight control. Controlling individual LEDs for backlight control would require lots of hardware and processing power.

The number of dimming zones can significantly impact the overall backlight performance. A TV with a lower number of zones doesn't have the same precision as one with a higher number of zones. As adding more zones increases costs, the more affordable and smaller models typically have fewer zones, compared to more expensive and physically bigger models. Unfortunately, not all TV manufacturers explicitly reveal the number of dimming zones in their TVs, and even when they do, they only market the count for the larger TV sizes, as they have more zones. This is where you may have to rely on third-party websites, like Rtings.com, to get an idea of the zone count.

Besides the number of zones, the dimming algorithm, which governs when a particular zone is dimmed depending on the scene, is equally important. Therefore, just having a higher number of dimming zones isn't a guarantee of better picture quality. That said, no matter how good a dimming algorithm is, it can't magically improve the performance when there are very few zones. While there is no specific figure for a dimming zone count, the best 55/65-inch TVs generally have over 1,000 zones. However, with the right algorithm, some TVs with even around 500 zones perform great. That said, having a higher number of zones certainly helps.