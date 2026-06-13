Here's How Much Electricity A 3D Printer Actually Uses Per Hour

If you recently got a 3D printer or are planning to buy one, its electricity consumption is often a big concern. This becomes even more important if you are dealing with prints that take five to 10 hours or more. Since 3D printing is a relatively new technology and its widespread adoption is even more recent, many are not sure how much electricity a 3D printer uses. But as surprising as it may sound, running a 3D printer for hours at a stretch won't burn a hole in your pocket.

On average, a home 3D printer costs between one and ten cents per hour in electricity. Of course, there are several factors at play, including the 3D printer you are using, the type of filament, average operating temperature, and whether you employ any energy-saving techniques. But even a 10-hour print from a printer averaging 120 watts of power usage over that time figures to cost about 22 cents ($0.216) if we take the electricity cost as 18 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), a typical price in the United States. The cost of electricity for running this printer 10 hours every day for an entire month would be $6.48 ($0.216 times 30 days). That's a fraction of the cost of the printer or what you will spend on filament.

So, if electricity use was holding you back from getting a 3D printer, it probably shouldn't anymore. Remember, 3D printers have a much lower electricity consumption than a microwave or room heater. These common household appliances typically operate at 1200-1500 watts.