5 Of The Worst Places To Set Up A 3D Printer

Your bedroom may seem like the perfect place to set up a 3D printer. It'll always be right there, allowing easy access throughout the day. Whether you want to monitor an ongoing print or start a new one in the middle of the night, the 3D printer will be within arm's reach. But your bedroom is the worst place to set up a 3D printer.

One of the things you must know about 3D printers is that they emit harmful fumes. And if you're in close proximity to it for extended periods, it's a major health risk. These emissions, to a certain degree, depend on the filament used. Studies suggest that the higher the temperature required to melt the filament, the more the emissions. This means that filaments like ABS will produce more emissions compared to PLA. Remember, they're both toxic, though PLA is considered somewhat safer than ABS. So, whether you're using ABS or PLA, it's best to always place the 3D printer in a well-ventilated area. As for avoiding exposure to particles generated during the printing process, you can opt for 3D printers that feature enclosures.

Even if we were to ignore the health risks, setting up a 3D printer inside your bedroom impacts your sleep. That's because 3D printers make noise and generate heat. When operated for extended hours at night, it becomes more than an inconvenience, affecting your comfort level. Of all the places inside your home, the bedroom should be the last to set up a 3D printer.