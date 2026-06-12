Stephen King Sued To Have His Name Removed From This '90s Pierce Brosnan Sci-Fi Movie

He might be considered a master storyteller, but some of Stephen King's works haven't received the best adaptations. There's highs like "The Dead Zone," "IT: Welcome to Derry" or "The Shawshank Redemption," and lows like "Dreamcatcher," and "Maximum Overdrive." However, only one "adaptation" so offended the author himself that he went as far as to take the studio responsible to court. Twice.

In 1992, New Line Cinema released "The Lawnmower Man," starring Jeff Fahey and Pierce Brosnan, three years before Brosnan got his license to kill as James Bond. The story followed Dr. Lawrence "Larry" Angelo (Brosnan), who uses his mentally challenged gardener, Jobe (Fahey), as a guinea pig to trial virtual reality programs, along with a bucket load of drugs to increase his intelligence. Naturally, things go sideways when Jobe begins to show not only signs of immense intellectual change but also superhuman powers and a need to become a prominent force in the digital world.

Sounds good, right? Well, the issue with the film was that it was marketed as "Stephen King's The Lawnmower Man," when in reality the plot matched the author's short story only in title. Director Brett Leonard and co-writer Gimel Everett had conjured a tale about a meek individual turned into a super genius, but King's short was unlike anything in the final product. If you think "Forrest Gump" crossed over with "The Matrix" was a wild idea, wait until you experience a cultist goat man eating someone's lawn.