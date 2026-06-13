MacBook Pro Or MacBook Air: Which Apple Laptop Lasts Longer?

Apple's MacBooks are made to last. This is something every customer who spends money on the company's computers can say. I bought my first MacBook Pro in 2010, and it was my daily driver up to 2017 until Apple released the second-generation MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. With the general lifespan of a MacBook Pro being around seven to 10 years, depending on how you take care of it, you'd be surprised to learn that even the MacBook Air doesn't fall far behind.

The main difference is that Apple usually stops supporting software updates on the MacBook Air before the MacBook Pro. Officially, Apple doesn't say how long a Mac can last. Especially now that it has been using its own silicon for the past six years, and all Apple Silicon Macs are still supported by the company. Besides that, macOS 27 is only dropping support for Intel Macs, meaning that the M1 Macs have at least until September of 2027 with software updates available.

It's also unclear how Apple will phase out its own chips, as it offers regular, Pro, Max, and Ultra variations. In the case of its Intel Macs, macOS Tahoe still supports most Macs released by 2019 and early 2020. Still, once the company releases macOS 27, it doesn't mean the older Macs will stop working, and Apple might still offer two years of important security patches.