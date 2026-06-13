MacBook Pro Or MacBook Air: Which Apple Laptop Lasts Longer?
Apple's MacBooks are made to last. This is something every customer who spends money on the company's computers can say. I bought my first MacBook Pro in 2010, and it was my daily driver up to 2017 until Apple released the second-generation MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. With the general lifespan of a MacBook Pro being around seven to 10 years, depending on how you take care of it, you'd be surprised to learn that even the MacBook Air doesn't fall far behind.
The main difference is that Apple usually stops supporting software updates on the MacBook Air before the MacBook Pro. Officially, Apple doesn't say how long a Mac can last. Especially now that it has been using its own silicon for the past six years, and all Apple Silicon Macs are still supported by the company. Besides that, macOS 27 is only dropping support for Intel Macs, meaning that the M1 Macs have at least until September of 2027 with software updates available.
It's also unclear how Apple will phase out its own chips, as it offers regular, Pro, Max, and Ultra variations. In the case of its Intel Macs, macOS Tahoe still supports most Macs released by 2019 and early 2020. Still, once the company releases macOS 27, it doesn't mean the older Macs will stop working, and Apple might still offer two years of important security patches.
The lifespan of MacBook Air and Pro is the same, you're the difference
At first, you could think that the MacBook Pro lasts longer than the MacBook Air because it's more powerful. While theoretically, Apple might give it an extra year or two of software updates (at least during the Intel era), it doesn't mean much. For example, if you have a MacBook Pro, you're probably editing photos and videos, coding, and taking advantage of several multitasking features. If you're a MacBook Air owner, you're likely doing lighter work on your computer, like writing, scrolling social media, easy editing, and so on.
Since these computers serve different purposes, it makes sense to say that both last around the same amount of time, as it depends on what you do with them. Money-wise, the MacBook Air is a safer choice for students and those doing regular office work. The MacBook Pro, on the other hand, is more focused on Pro users.
However, as powerful as the MacBook might sound today, it will still degrade with the years as other software gets more demanding and technology evolves. I'm still rocking the MacBook Pro M1 Pro since early 2022. Four years later, I don't have any reason to update this computer. While I might get the rumored OLED MacBook Pro, which might be released later in 2026 or early 2027, the M1 Pro version still feels as good as new. I can still have multiple apps open and the battery is surprisingly satisfactory.
Apple Silicon changes everything for the MacBook lifespan
As Apple doesn't say how long a Mac will last, it's hard to say what the general lifespan of the new Macs is. What can be said, though, is that older devices like the MacBook M1 are still solid options in 2026. Even though a few M1 users have been upgrading to an M4 or M5, there are also several others who upgraded to the M1 and still think those computers are great.
Besides that, with Apple releasing the MacBook Neo, which uses an iPhone chip, it shows that the company might be able to prolong the lifespan of its own silicon for a little longer. After all, the A18 Pro is a mix between what an M1 and an M3 MacBook can do, which means that users can still relax for a few more years. In addition, Apple usually continues to offer security patches even a couple of years after it stops supporting some Macs.
So even though the last Intel Macs will stop at macOS Tahoe, the company will continue to offer a few updates for this software in the next couple of years, ensuring that devices can run as smoothly as possible, and without critical bugs and flaws plaguing them. That said, buying a Mac is more about choosing what fits your budget than necessarily focusing on which will last longer. These machines do basic tasks flawlessly; the difference is how fast and how many extra perks you want to have while getting the job done.