5 Accessories That Let You Experience '60s Nostalgia Using Your Smartphone

The fun thing about nostalgia is that you don't necessarily have to have lived through a particular period in order to enjoy nostalgia for it. For example, the 1960s have a very particular vibe regarding technology, with thick, bulky devices instead of the streamlined gadgets everyone knows today. Whether you grew up in this period or heard about it from an older friend or relative, you can experience that classic vibe through specially-designed smartphone accessories like stands, speakers, and handsets.

Whether it was boxy tube TVs or thick bakelite landline telephones, even if you don't see those kinds of devices in their original forms anymore, you can get a whiff of that pleasant nostalgia using smartphone accessories cast in their images. Some of them may even provide you with some tangible convenience, whether it's the pleasantly thick keys of a typewriter smartphone stand or the comfortable grip of an old-fashioned telephone handset. You can find these kinds of accessories for sale on Amazon, where they're backed up by collective user ratings of at least four out of five stars.