China's Dalian Airport Isn't A Building - It's An Artificial Island

The key reason for this seafaring pivot is that the existing airport is too close to Dalian's center, so it's running out of room to operate. By building the new operation on water, there's simply more space to work with. This is important because Dalian is a regional hub for everything from tourism and shipping to oil refining, mainly due to its proximity to both South Korea and Japan.

So, how difficult is it to build an airport at sea? Over 3,500 builders were hard at work constructing foundations and underground structures, with reports saying the progress was at 37% as of May 2026. Not too shabby, considering it's necessary to build columns as deep as 82 feet underwater. The construction will also require over 56 million cubic yards of material, about 12 times more than what was used to build the Hoover Dam.

The Dalian Jinzhou Bay International Airport is expected to start accepting traffic around 2035, and while it's uncertain how the project will pan out, it's on-brand with the country's trajectory as an industrial powerhouse. After all, China's new offshore wind farm isn't the only thing putting major countries and their green energy programs to shame. China is also expected to overtake the United States in terms of air travel demand. The new artificial island airport could end up being an integral part of that shift.