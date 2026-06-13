China's Dalian Airport Isn't A Building - It's An Artificial Island
China's Dalian Jinzhou Bay International Airport project is a big one. Expected to cover 7.7 square miles, the airport will have 4 massive runways, with the terminal coming in at over 222 acres. Yet the sheer size of the operation isn't the most impressive factoid. Rather, upon completion, Dalian Airport will be the largest airport on an artificial island in the world. Located in Jinzhou Bay in Liaoning, it's expected that the airport will handle 540,000 flights per year, serving about 80 million passengers.
The 4F standard is the name of the game here, as China's "floating" airport is targeting this highest operational category for civilian aircraft. Though the city of Dalian already has the Zhoushuizi International Airport, it's at capacity despite several expansions. Thus, the new water-based design will help the city maintain its already established position as a transport hub. China's "artificial sun" and its underwater data center with an unexpected power source speak to the country's efforts at taking on challenging projects to solve existing issues. The $7.5 billion airport project fits this bill, as it's expected to solve a significant bottleneck in Dalian's existing airport.
Why build an airport offshore?
The key reason for this seafaring pivot is that the existing airport is too close to Dalian's center, so it's running out of room to operate. By building the new operation on water, there's simply more space to work with. This is important because Dalian is a regional hub for everything from tourism and shipping to oil refining, mainly due to its proximity to both South Korea and Japan.
So, how difficult is it to build an airport at sea? Over 3,500 builders were hard at work constructing foundations and underground structures, with reports saying the progress was at 37% as of May 2026. Not too shabby, considering it's necessary to build columns as deep as 82 feet underwater. The construction will also require over 56 million cubic yards of material, about 12 times more than what was used to build the Hoover Dam.
The Dalian Jinzhou Bay International Airport is expected to start accepting traffic around 2035, and while it's uncertain how the project will pan out, it's on-brand with the country's trajectory as an industrial powerhouse. After all, China's new offshore wind farm isn't the only thing putting major countries and their green energy programs to shame. China is also expected to overtake the United States in terms of air travel demand. The new artificial island airport could end up being an integral part of that shift.