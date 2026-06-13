5 Midrange Phones With Better Battery Life Than The Samsung Galaxy A56
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If there's one feature you should pay close attention to while buying a phone, it's the battery life. Of course, there are other factors to consider when buying a new phone, like the camera, performance, software experience, storage, and display quality. If you bought the Samsung Galaxy A56 when it came out in 2025 and were impressed by the phone's battery life, and now need to upgrade to something newer with even better screen time, you're not out of options.
This phone ships with a 5,000 mAh battery, and according to independent tests by GSMArena, it can last up to 12 hours and 8 minutes on a single charge in combined use, involving calling, browsing the web, streaming video, and gaming. As expected, the actual battery life will vary depending on your usage. Regardless, there are midrange phones with far better battery life than what the Galaxy A56 offers.
For context, we use the term midrange in this article to refer to smartphones that bridge the gap between entry-level and flagship phones, since there isn't a consensus in the general tech media on what a "midrange phone" is. That said, we only considered phones with an MSRP between $350 and $650 as midrangers for the purposes of this article. You can read more about our methodology at the end of the article.
Samsung Galaxy A57
The Galaxy A57 is the successor to the A56 and was launched in March 2026 by the South Korean tech giant Samsung. Given that it comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution similar to its predecessor, you might not expect this device to be your first choice to pick when looking for a phone with better battery life than the Galaxy A56. Regardless, the Galaxy A57 offers better battery life than the A56, according to GSMArena.
In GSMArena's tests, the phone lasted for 13 hours and 59 minutes in combined use, nearly two hours more than the Galaxy A56. Individually, the Galaxy A57 lasted up to 23 hours and 12 minutes for video streaming, 13 hours and 32 minutes for web browsing, 23 hours and 15 minutes for calls, and 7 hours and 12 minutes for gaming. And once you run out of charge, recharging the A57 shouldn't take long, as it supports 45 W wired charging. You can buy the Samsung Galaxy A57 on Amazon or Best Buy starting at $550.
Google Pixel 10a
Google's Pixel 10a is another phone to consider if you need a midrange phone with good battery life. Powered by a slightly larger 5,100 mAh battery, the Pixel 10a supports 30 W wired fast charging as well as 10 W wireless charging. Despite having only an extra 100 mAh battery capacity compared to the A56, the Pixel 10a can last roughly three hours longer. In GSMArena's independent tests, this phone was able to last for 15 hours and 13 minutes in mixed use, which involves a combination of calling, web browsing, video streaming, and gaming.
The same tests show the Pixel 10a can last up to 27 hours and 34 minutes on calls, 13 hours and 22 minutes on web browsing, 26 hours and 39 minutes on video streaming, and 8 hours and 4 minutes while playing video games. The Pixel 10a is helped in part by its slightly larger battery as well as the smaller 6.3-inch P-OLED screen. The smartphone has a list price of $499, but Amazon sometimes sells it for $449 during sales.
iPhone 17e
If you're looking for a phone that bests the Galaxy A56 but don't mind getting locked into Apple's walled garden, the iPhone 17e is a strong contender. While the iPhone 17e only ships with a 4,005 mAh battery, roughly 1,000 mAh less than the Galaxy A56, it's proof that a bigger battery doesn't always translate to longer screen time. In fact, many Android phones with larger batteries still struggle to beat Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max in endurance. As per GSMArena's battery tests, this phone lasted more than the A56, although its small 6.1-inch OLED display likely played a role in boosting its endurance.
The iPhone 17e can last 15 hours and 30 minutes in combined usage. However, that figure will vary depending on how you use the device, as it lasted for 29 hours and 14 minutes in calls, 14 hours and 34 minutes in web browsing, 18 hours and 56 minutes in video streaming, and 9 hours and 25 minutes in gaming. Compared to the Galaxy A56's launch price of $499, the iPhone 17e is only $100 more expensive but offers three hours of extra screen time, and that makes it worth considering.
Nothing Phone (4a) Pro
Nothing's Phone (4a) Pro stands out as one of the more affordable phones with solid performance, as well as for its unique glyph lighting that makes the company's lineup of phones different. Besides that, it's a great pick if you need a phone that can last longer than Samsung's Galaxy A56. Per tests done by GSMArena, the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro was able to last 15 hours and 16 minutes in combined use, which is around three hours more than the A56. However, in individual tests involving calling, video streaming, gaming, and web browsing, this device had some surprising results.
It lasts 38 hours and 21 minutes for calls, 12 hours and 42 minutes for web browsing, 24 hours and 4 minutes for video streaming, and 8 hours and 16 minutes for gaming. Compared to individual battery tests for the Galaxy A56, the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro beats it in all of them. The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro costs $499 for the base variant with 8 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage, and $599 for the variant with 12 GB of memory and 256 GB of storage. You can buy this phone from Amazon or Best Buy.
Motorola Moto Edge 60 Pro
Another phone that will offer you longer screen time than the A56 without breaking the bank is the Motorola Moto Edge 60 Pro. Launched in April 2025, the Moto Edge 60 Pro features a 6.7-inch P-OLED display and is powered by a larger 6,000 mAh battery that supports 90 W wired charging. Furthermore, it supports wireless charging (up to 15 W), which isn't a given in the midrange segment. With the largest battery on this list, the Motorola Moto Edge 60 Pro also scored the highest of all our selected devices that beat the A56 in GSMArena's battery test.
It lasted 16 hours and 14 minutes in mixed use and an impressive 10 hours and 45 minutes in gaming alone. This phone lasted 29 hours and 17 minutes in calling tests, 14 hours and 56 minutes in web browsing, and 18 hours and 38 minutes in video streaming. You can buy the Motorola Moto Edge 60 Pro on Amazon starting at $450.
How we selected these midrange phones
We used GSMArena's battery life test data to determine the battery life of the Samsung Galaxy A56. The Galaxy A56 lasted for 12 hours and 8 minutes in the site's battery life tests, and we relied on this as our baseline figure for comparison. With this figure, our job was to find phones that are not only midrange but also offer longer screen time than Samsung's phone in GSMArena's tests. For context, the site's battery life test involves a mixture of four different tests: calling, web browsing, gaming, and streaming video.
The combined results from the four tests are used to calculate the site's so-called Active Use Score, which we used as a guideline to determine the A56's baseline battery life. All the phones we've listed have an MSRP that falls between $350 and $650, which is the range we used to define a midrange phone in this article. All the phones we've recommended in this article cost anywhere within that range. There are many more midrange phones that beat the Galaxy A56 in battery life per GSMArena's tests, but we only selected models that are officially sold in the U.S.