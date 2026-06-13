5 Midrange Phones With Better Battery Life Than The Samsung Galaxy A56

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If there's one feature you should pay close attention to while buying a phone, it's the battery life. Of course, there are other factors to consider when buying a new phone, like the camera, performance, software experience, storage, and display quality. If you bought the Samsung Galaxy A56 when it came out in 2025 and were impressed by the phone's battery life, and now need to upgrade to something newer with even better screen time, you're not out of options.

This phone ships with a 5,000 mAh battery, and according to independent tests by GSMArena, it can last up to 12 hours and 8 minutes on a single charge in combined use, involving calling, browsing the web, streaming video, and gaming. As expected, the actual battery life will vary depending on your usage. Regardless, there are midrange phones with far better battery life than what the Galaxy A56 offers.

For context, we use the term midrange in this article to refer to smartphones that bridge the gap between entry-level and flagship phones, since there isn't a consensus in the general tech media on what a "midrange phone" is. That said, we only considered phones with an MSRP between $350 and $650 as midrangers for the purposes of this article. You can read more about our methodology at the end of the article.