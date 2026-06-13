Which Tech Finds Are Thrift Store Gems, And Which Should You Avoid?

A piece of technology rarely exists in a vacuum. Often, a device is used in conjunction with other pieces of tech to serve its purpose. Sometimes, that simply means a device requires batteries to work. In other cases, depending on the type of technology in question, an item may need everything from the right cables to the right software updates to function as intended.

Thus, when looking for thrift store gems, avoid tech items that are outdated. Again, what exactly this means will vary from one type of device to another. Sometimes, a manufacturer will no longer support an older piece of technology, meaning you'll have a hard time finding someone to repair it if it needs any work. Similarly, a manufacturer may have stopped providing the software updates a device requires. Or, the item may simply represent an obsolete technology.

Of course, technologies that once seemed outdated, like vinyl records, sometimes make a comeback, so it's also worth researching current trends to determine if an older item might be worth your money. As discussed below, there are also instances when old pieces of tech can prove valuable even if they no longer actually work.