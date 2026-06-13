Which Tech Finds Are Thrift Store Gems, And Which Should You Avoid?
Buying new tech items doesn't always need to be as expensive as you might assume. Although there are some electronics you should never buy used, you can often save money by purchasing pre-owned tech from thrift stores. You simply need to know which types of items to avoid, and which thrift store gems let you purchase quality tech at a discount.
It's also worth noting that hunting for bargains at a thrift store isn't the only way to save money when buying electronics. Research all options to ensure you're getting the best deals while also purchasing quality products. In general, it's wise to test out thrift store electronics before buying them. By devoting some time to research and confirming potential purchases actually work, you'll increase your chances of being happy with your finds.
Avoid (almost) anything that could be too outdated
A piece of technology rarely exists in a vacuum. Often, a device is used in conjunction with other pieces of tech to serve its purpose. Sometimes, that simply means a device requires batteries to work. In other cases, depending on the type of technology in question, an item may need everything from the right cables to the right software updates to function as intended.
Thus, when looking for thrift store gems, avoid tech items that are outdated. Again, what exactly this means will vary from one type of device to another. Sometimes, a manufacturer will no longer support an older piece of technology, meaning you'll have a hard time finding someone to repair it if it needs any work. Similarly, a manufacturer may have stopped providing the software updates a device requires. Or, the item may simply represent an obsolete technology.
Of course, technologies that once seemed outdated, like vinyl records, sometimes make a comeback, so it's also worth researching current trends to determine if an older item might be worth your money. As discussed below, there are also instances when old pieces of tech can prove valuable even if they no longer actually work.
You may consider outdated tech if using it for decorative purposes
When buying electronics from a thrift store, your goal might not always be to actually use the items as originally intended. Often, thrift store shopping involves buying items to repurpose them. The same can be true of shopping for electronics at a thrift store.
Specifically, some types of older tech may be primarily decorative these days. Even an old record player that no longer works could nevertheless make for a charming addition to a room if its design is striking. Similarly, some electronics, like Noguchi lighting, could be genuinely valuable, along with looking impressive.
Just make sure you're paying a fair price for an item if you don't actually plan on using it for anything other than decoration. If a thrift store's price indicates the ideal buyer for this item is someone who'll actually leverage its tech-centric capabilities, you might be overspending. On the other hand, if the price suggests an item is being sold mainly because it looks cool or interesting, you might decide it's a worthwhile investment.
Avoid used cellphones and smartphones at thrift stores
Buying a used smartphone isn't always a bad idea. For example, if you're buying a refurbished phone from a reputable seller, you could get a dependable piece of tech for less than you'd spend on a new item. However, buying a cellphone from a thrift store is typically a mistake for numerous potential reasons.
Buying a smartphone via a thrift store is discouraged partially because people may donate cellphones to thrift stores when they simply don't work any longer. Depending on the specific nature of the issue, it's possible you might be able to get a non-functioning phone you found at a thrift store up and running, but this could cost additional time and money. It's also not uncommon for thrift store cellphones to have previously been stolen or misused in such ways as to make them less reliable than their new counterparts. Lastly, many reputable phone resellers have policies that can protect the buyer if a phone is still locked to a specific account and unusable by anyone else — in other words, if the phone was not properly reset before being donated or sold — but thrift stores generally have no such policies.
There are simply too many variables that can affect the potential value of a thrift store cellphone. Instead of taking a financial risk, you're better off buying a smartphone from an established retailer.
True thrift store tech gems are low-cost, easy-to-replace items
A thrift store can be a great place to buy tech accessories and smaller items that might not cost that much money in the first place. Such items should be even more affordable at a thrift store, helping you save a few bucks. For example, perhaps you want a separate keyboard and mouse for your laptop. A thrift store may offer a perfectly functional set. Similarly, you may search a thrift store for items that are meant to be replaced, such as HDMI cables.
The main point to understand is that a thrift store is neither the best nor the worst place to buy tech and electronics. Whether you should shop for these types of items at a thrift store comes down to what you're specifically looking for. If you know how to spot thrift store gems while avoiding purchases that might ultimately be wastes of cash, you'll optimize your budget while still equipping yourself with reliable gadgets.