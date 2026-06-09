Every Apple Device Compatible With Siri AI
Apple made many big announcements during WWDC26, including many upcoming incredible iOS 27 features. The new Siri AI (Apple confirmed this version of Siri will run on Google's Gemini) is going to be the big breadwinner of this operating system. But only if you can use it.
The upcoming Siri AI assistant's feature list includes a bit of fine print: You can only use Siri if your Apple device supports Apple Intelligence. This will include the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, the iPhone 16 and 17 and their variants (e, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max), and the iPhone Air. For iPad users, supported devices will be limited to the iPad mini with the A17 Pro chip, and any iPad Air and Pro models with an M1 chip or newer. And finally, Siri AI will work with any Mac that sports an M1 chip or newer.
Siri AI will also work with devices such as the Vision Pro (M2 and M5 chips only) and the Apple Watch Series 10 and 11, Ultra 2 and 3, and third-generation SE. However, Apple Watch compatibility comes with one big asterisk: You first need to pair the device with an iPhone that is running Apple Intelligence, and it will only work if the paired device is nearby. So if you only have an iPhone 14 or you left your iPhone Air in another room, don't expect Siri AI to run on your Apple Watch.
Take Siri (almost) everywhere you go
If you own an iPhone and a modern car, you probably use Apple CarPlay. The system might only mirror your phone's screen and apps onto the car's touchscreen, but there are plenty of features and free apps built for Apple CarPlay. Siri is potentially one of them.
When iOS 27 eventually launches, you will be able to use several Siri AI features via CarPlay. These will most likely focus on capabilities such as voice recognition and message dictation — anything that lets you stay productive without taking your eyes off the road. Of course, if your phone doesn't work with Apple Intelligence, connecting it to Apple CarPlay won't magically make it compatible.
While Siri AI is one of iOS 27's most touted features, it won't release worldwide. As of writing, EU regulators have not greenlit Siri for release in European countries, citing security concerns, including the ability to "hijack" AI systems to "steal personal data ... and to permanently alter files and account settings." So even though everyone who owns an iPhone 17 or an iPad Air in Europe will receive iOS 27 later this year, Siri AI will not be part of their update. The same will also be true for Apple users in China.